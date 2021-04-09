Anjanaharibe, meaning 'Place of the Great God', is a rarely visited jewel of a reserve of 172 sq km. It is vitally important for biodiversity conservation as it contains one of Madagascar's most diverse ecosystems thanks to its wide range of topography and elevation. Its waters feed the largest rice-producing area of the country, the lush Andapa Basin. The black indri is found here as well as the silky sifaka and white-fronted brown lemurs, and birds are legion. There are some fascinating plants such as the 'dinosaur' plant Takhtajania perrieri, described as a living fossil – it has been living on earth for 120 million years. Hot springs complete the picture. One of the last areas of untouched wilderness on the planet, Anjanaharibe Sud is hard going but hugely rewarding.