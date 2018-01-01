Welcome to Joffreville (Ambohitra)

Joffreville (Ambohitra), established in 1902, was once a pleasure resort for the French military. Today it’s a sleepy but incredibly atmospheric place, with crumbling colonial buildings, ever-changing weather and gorgeous views of the valleys and mountains.

Most people use the town as a jumping-off point to visit the fabulous adjacent Parc National Montagne d’Ambre, but Joffreville also makes a brilliant base from which to explore northern highlights such as the Tsingy Rouges, Diego, Ankarana and Les Trois Baies.

