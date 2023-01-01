Set in a cyclone-ravaged Creole house in the French residential quarter, the Jardin Tropical provides a welcome, leafy green space in the centre of town. Three areas of garden – primary forest, rock and full sun – showcase different types of planting. Animals include crocodiles in the river at the bottom of the hill, porcupines and chameleons and lots of birds. Eco-projects are offered for local children. Concerts arranged in collaboration with Alliance Française are held on a stage in the garden.