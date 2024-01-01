Japanese Monument

Diego Suarez (Antsiranana)

'Here died two brave Japanese sailors on 3 June 1942' reads the inscription on the memorial erected by the Japanese Embassy 30 years later. The sailors, aboard midget submarines, were part of a night attack on Diego Suarez harbour, damaging a British battleship and tanker and killing six men. The Japanese sailors ran into the hills but were caught by British soldiers.

