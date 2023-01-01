Ambodiriana Forest

Rare species flourish in this protected humid forest, including the mouse lemur, the candy cane palm (Dypsis paludosa) and a parasitic orchid (Gastrodia madagascariensis). The forest is managed by the association Adefa, which organises a day trip that takes in the reserve's three waterfalls. It's a shame the package is so expensive: on top of the permit and guide, you're required to take a spotter (Ar15,000), a pirogue (Ar18,000) and a picnic lunch for everyone (Ar10,000 per person).