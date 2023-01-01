Piscines Naturelles d'Ambodiatafana

In the north of Sainte Marie, near Ambodiatafana village, these natural pools are separated from the Indian Ocean by a granitic gate of about 100m. During each tide, the sea fills these natural basins by crashing against the rocks. The ocean is too rough to swim there from June to September but they're absolutely idyllic in spring and summer (October to February). There are phenomenal panoramic views of the island from the sand dunes at the back of the beach.

The beach and pools are sacred and there are many fadys (taboos) to respect so a guide is compulsory.