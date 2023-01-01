Palmarium Reserve

Very popular with tour groups, this private reserve is touted by some tour companies as 'the best place to photograph lemurs'. That might well be true because the representatives of the seven different lemur species (two of which are actually crossbreeds) found here are all incredibly tame. The whole experience is rather contrived with some species not even being native to this area and the forest itself is more of an extended hotel garden. That said, it's fun!

You can also do a night visit (Ar85,000) to a small island which is home to a couple of habituated aye-ayes.

Note that residents of the Palmarium Hotel get free entry to the reserve and pay Ar75,000 for the aye-ayes.