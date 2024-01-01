The village of Andranokoditra is a popular half-day destination with tour groups staying at nearby lakeside hotels. It's an interesting enough little fishing village but the flow of tourists means you can expect to be trailed around by people trying to sell handicrafts and jewellery. It's a base for canal trips and the hiking trails in Vohibola.
Andranokoditra
Eastern Madagascar
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.53 MILES
Vohibola is one of the last pieces of littoral forest in the country. There are three rewarding hiking trails and you might even get to see the Calumma…
2.46 MILES
Very popular with tour groups, this private reserve is touted by some tour companies as 'the best place to photograph lemurs'. That might well be true…
Nearby Eastern Madagascar attractions
