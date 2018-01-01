Antalaha Day Tour of Antalaha and the Macolline Forest UNESCO Site

PROGRAMDeparture to Macolline forest. Arrival in the reserve, we hike to admire the fauna and flora of the region. Then we cross a little river in a pirogue for a few minutes. After the crossing, we will visit a brickyard and we will also have the opportunity to taste the fruits of the season. We will finish the hike after about 4 hours of visit. Return to Antalaha. Macolline is a botanical trail located at 3km from Antalaha. The forest is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the forest, there are native plants, precious trees, and fruit trees planted by the Macolline Protection Association. Endemic fauna is also present in the place such as chameleons, insects, lemurs. INCLUDED IN THE RATE- Fees for all means of travel (canoe, car/taxi in Antalaha)- Access Rights- Guidance fees NOT INCLUDED- Lunch and drinks