10 Day Tour Across Lithuania All Inclusive

DAY 1 Arrival to Vilnius. Private transfer to the hotel in Vilnius Old Town. Free time.DAY 2 Morning tea/ coffee with the guide & group members. Today you will explore Vilnius: UNESCO listed Old Town with it‘s main historical and architectural monuments, Grand Duke Palace, Parliament & KGB museum. Surprises awaits in quirky neighbourhood of artists also known as Republic of Uzupis. The tour of mysterious Vilnius Cathedral‘s catacombs will reveal the story of Lithuanian Romeo & Juliet – Barbora Radvilaite and Zygimantas Augustas. DAY 3 Visit Trakai – the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, a majestic insular castle of 15th century. Have a relaxing sail at Galve lake and learn about local ethnic minority – karaites. Recently renovated Uzutrakis manor will provides a spectacular view to Trakai castle. In Kernave you will climb a 5 mound complex. Return to Vilnius for overnight.DAY 4 Travel to unique open air country life museum in Rumsiskes, depicting the 18-19th century architecture and the way of life of different ethnographic regions. Kaunas – second biggest city of Lithuania. See the Castle, wonderful churches, Town Hall square, Perkunas house & the longest bridge in the world. DAY 5 Along the most picturesque road of Lithuania you will visit Raudone and Panemune castles. Vente‘s Horn – a unique place at the Curonian Lagoon, one of the most important points for birds concentration in the Northern Europe. Short tour and overnight at Klaipeda – the only seaport of Lithuania.DAY 6 You will take a ferry and will travel to Curonian Spit – the pearl of Lithuania. In Juodkrante visit weather wane gallery & climb an authentic Hill of Witches, decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian folk tales. In Nida you will see majestic seashore sand dunes, unique wooden architecture, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Trip to Klaipeda for overnight.DAY 7 Palanga tour. Visit the Botanic Garden, Birute‘s Hill and the Amber museum, housing 25000 pieces of amber. Kretinga museum & winter garden. Return to Palanga. Free time to enjoy resort life and beautiful sunset. DAY 8 Drive to Vilnius. En route stop at Cold War museum in Zemaitija National park. Come to underground missile silos labyrinth and get to know about the Cold War period, propaganda media strategies and life in the military base. Later proceed to the Hill of the Crosses. It is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of people, and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. Free afternoon in Vilnius.DAY 9 See the most interesting sights of Aukstaitija National park, the Switzerland of Lithuania. Learn how Lithuanian speciality – amazing tree- cake or Sakotis is being made. Try it yourself, taste it and get some for your family. Return to Vilnius. Farewell drink and snacks.DAY 10 Private transfer to the airport. Departure.