Welcome to Klaipėda
Most people will only catch a glimpse of Klaipėda (klai-pey-da) as they rush headlong for the ferry to Curonian Spit, but spend a few hours – or even better, a day – and you’ll be justly rewarded.
The Danė River flows westward across the city centre and enters the Curonian Lagoon 4km from the Baltic Sea. The river cuts the city into two distinct parts. North of the river is the more modern New Town, where you’ll find some hotels, the train and bus stations, and Klaipėda University. The main axis here is Manto gatvė, which runs north–south. South of the river is the gentrifying Old Town, which has the tourist information office as well as shops, bars, restaurants and a smattering of hotels. The main drag here is Tiltų gatvė and Taikos prospektas.
A third district, Smiltynė, lies across the Curonian Lagoon from the rest of the city on the northern tip of Curonian Spit. It has a handful of interesting sights and is reachable only by ferry.
Top experiences in Klaipėda
Amazing hotels and hostels
Klaipėda activities
10 Day Tour Across Lithuania All Inclusive
DAY 1 Arrival to Vilnius. Private transfer to the hotel in Vilnius Old Town. Free time.DAY 2 Morning tea/ coffee with the guide & group members. Today you will explore Vilnius: UNESCO listed Old Town with it‘s main historical and architectural monuments, Grand Duke Palace, Parliament & KGB museum. Surprises awaits in quirky neighbourhood of artists also known as Republic of Uzupis. The tour of mysterious Vilnius Cathedral‘s catacombs will reveal the story of Lithuanian Romeo & Juliet – Barbora Radvilaite and Zygimantas Augustas. DAY 3 Visit Trakai – the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, a majestic insular castle of 15th century. Have a relaxing sail at Galve lake and learn about local ethnic minority – karaites. Recently renovated Uzutrakis manor will provides a spectacular view to Trakai castle. In Kernave you will climb a 5 mound complex. Return to Vilnius for overnight.DAY 4 Travel to unique open air country life museum in Rumsiskes, depicting the 18-19th century architecture and the way of life of different ethnographic regions. Kaunas – second biggest city of Lithuania. See the Castle, wonderful churches, Town Hall square, Perkunas house & the longest bridge in the world. DAY 5 Along the most picturesque road of Lithuania you will visit Raudone and Panemune castles. Vente‘s Horn – a unique place at the Curonian Lagoon, one of the most important points for birds concentration in the Northern Europe. Short tour and overnight at Klaipeda – the only seaport of Lithuania.DAY 6 You will take a ferry and will travel to Curonian Spit – the pearl of Lithuania. In Juodkrante visit weather wane gallery & climb an authentic Hill of Witches, decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian folk tales. In Nida you will see majestic seashore sand dunes, unique wooden architecture, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Trip to Klaipeda for overnight.DAY 7 Palanga tour. Visit the Botanic Garden, Birute‘s Hill and the Amber museum, housing 25000 pieces of amber. Kretinga museum & winter garden. Return to Palanga. Free time to enjoy resort life and beautiful sunset. DAY 8 Drive to Vilnius. En route stop at Cold War museum in Zemaitija National park. Come to underground missile silos labyrinth and get to know about the Cold War period, propaganda media strategies and life in the military base. Later proceed to the Hill of the Crosses. It is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of people, and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. Free afternoon in Vilnius.DAY 9 See the most interesting sights of Aukstaitija National park, the Switzerland of Lithuania. Learn how Lithuanian speciality – amazing tree- cake or Sakotis is being made. Try it yourself, taste it and get some for your family. Return to Vilnius. Farewell drink and snacks.DAY 10 Private transfer to the airport. Departure.
Discover Lithuania and Latvia - The Gems of the Baltics
Day 1 Arrival in Vilnius airport. Private transfer to centrally located 4* hotel„ Artis“ or similar. Overnight. Day 2 Morning guided walking tour in Vilnius Old Town: Cathedral and it’s square, Gediminas Castle, University campus, Pilies street with the 16-18th century historical and architectural monuments, Gothic corner of Vilnius with St Anne's and Bernardines churches, former Town Hall square, the Gates of Dawn with miraculous icon of Virgin Mary. Afternoon departure to Trakai - the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. Visit the 15th century Insular Trakai Castle. Later drive to Kaunas. Evening sightseeing tour of Kaunas Old Town, second largest city and the capital of Lithuania between the World Wars. The tour includes: the Old Town of Kaunas with its St George's church, castle ruins, Theological seminary, the Town Hall Square, the Jesuit church, the Cathedral, the Church of Vytautas and the Perkunas House, Christ’s Resurrection Church. Overnight at the hotel “Daugirdas” 4* in Kaunas or similar.Day 3 Morning departure to Klaipėda. Ferry from Klaipėda to Neringa - visit Juodkrante, climb the Hill of Witches decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian legends and folk tales. Stop at a bird sanctuary. Further drive to Nida (30 km), a small old fishermen village famous for its majestic seashore sand dunes, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Overnight at the hotel “Amberton Klaipeda” 4* in Klaipėda or similar.Day 4 Morning departure to Riga with en route stop in Palanga resort to visit the biggest amber museum in world. Later stop to visit the holy site of Catholic Pilgrimage – The Hill of Crosses. This is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of the people, and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. From here the Pope blessed people of Lithuania and Christian Europe. Overnight at the hotel “Europa Royal Riga” 4* in Riga or similar.Day 5 Morning excursion in Riga Old Town. Enjoy the beauty of the ancient Hanseatic city, while strolling through the cobble- stone, picturesque streets of the Old Town. In Old Riga you will see: Dome Cathedral, the Church of St. Peter, The House of Blackheads, the Cat House, Old City Walls, Old Riga Castle and much more. End of the tour. Private transfer to the Riga's airport.
Lithuanian Medieval Tour from Vilnius
Day 1Private transfer to Vilnius old town. Free afternoon to explore Vilnius by yourself. Welcome dinner in the medieval restaurant. Overnight at 5* Narutis Hotel in Vilnius or similar. Day 2 Morning excursion in Vilnius medieval Old town which is a part of the UNESCO Heritage, one of the largest medieval old towns in Eastern Europe. Afternoon departure to visit Medininkai medieval castle, which was built in the 13th-14th century and has the largest castle enclosure in Lithuania. Visit of the castle museum. Then, you may stroll around and discover the wooden catholic church and Aukstojas hill - the highest place in Lithuania. Evening drive to Norviliskies castle next to Salcininkai town for the dinner and overnight. Overnight in castle Norviliškės or similar. Day 3 Morning departure to the first capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania - Kernave. Its scenery is a part of the UNESCO Heritage list. Climb up its hills to have an overview of a Neris river. Visit to the archaeological site museum. Afternoon departure to Kaunas where you will visit the medieval old town and Perkūnas House. Excursion in old town with the sight of Kaunas Castle, the city hall and many beautiful churches. Overnight at 4* "Daugirdas" Hotel in Kaunas or similar. Day 4 Morning leave Kaunas and drive along Panemune road. Stop at Raudone Castle and the renaissance Panemune Castle. Arrival to Lithuania‘s third biggest city Klaipeda which is a historic seaport. Afternoon visit museum in the castle ruins (Old Town) where you will know the city‘s history. Enjoy the rest of the day in Klaipeda. Overnight at 4* National Hotel in Klaipeda or similar. Day 5 Morning excursion in medieval Klaipeda, visit the Old Town with its Theatre square and the statue of a girl Ann from Tharrau, numerous old streets and buildings, Linden street with the old post-office and Mazvydas Sculpture Park. Afternoon departure to Vilnius.Overnight at 4* National Hotel in Klaipeda or similar. Day 6Visit Trakai - The capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. Visit the 15th century Insular Trakai Castle housing and exhibition on prehistoric findings and the 17-18th century applied art, the way of life of the Lithuanian Grand Dukes, and Karaites, brought to Lithuania from the Crimea. Afternoon back to Vilnius. Overnight at 5* Narutis Hotel in Vilnius or similar.Day 7Private transfer to the airport. Departure.
Discover Lithuania
DAY 1 Sunday VILNIUS. Arrival. Private transfer to the hotel. Welcome dinner. Overnight in Vilnius, 4* hotel “Amberton” or similar.DAY 2 Monday VILNIUS - TRAKAI - VILNIUS. Today you will explore 2 capitals: Vilnius – current capital city and the capital of Grand Duchy of Lithuania – Trakai. UNESCO listed Vilnius Old Town with it‘s main historical, architectural monuments & one of the most beautiful churches in the world - church of St. Petras and Povilas. Pass by Vilnius Cathedral, Grad Duke Palace, get up to St.John's Bell Tower, walk Castle street – the oldest and most flamboyant street in the Old Town, see baroque Vilnius University and Gothic St. Ann’s church, say a prayer at the miraculous Gates of the Dawn. Be surprised by the constitutions of artist neighbourhood – Republic of Uzupis. Afternoon departure to Trakai (28 km) visit majestic insular castle of 15th century and learn about local ethnic minority – karaites. Overnight in Vilnius. DAY 3 Tuesday VILNIUS - RUMSISKES - PAZAISLIS - VILNIUS. Unique open air country life museum in Rumsiskes, depicting the 18-19th century architecture, traditions, crafts and the way of life of different ethnographic regions. Stop at Pazaislis church & monastery. Tour Kaunas - second biggest city of Lithuania. See the Castle, wonderful churches, Town Hall square, Sun clock, Perkunas house & the longest bridge in the world. Overnight in Kaunas, 4* Hotel “Europa Royal” or similar.DAY 4 Wednesday KAUNAS - PANEMUNE CASTLE ROAD - VENTE's HORN - KLAIPEDA. Along the most picturesque road – Panemune Castle Road – you will visit Seredzius mound & Panemune castles. Vente‘s Horn – a unique place at the Curonian Lagoon, one of the most important points for birds concentration in the Northern Europe. Short tour and overnight at Klaipeda – the only seaport of Lithuania. 4* Hotel “Navalis” or similar.DAY 5 Thursday KLAIPEDA - JUODKRANTE - NIDA - KLAIPEDA. Ferry and will travel to Curonian Spit – the pearl of Lithuania. In Juodkrante you will visit weatherwane gallery & climb an authentic Hill of Witches. In Nida - majestic seashore sand dunes, unique wooden architecture, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Overnight in Klaipeda. DAY 6 Friday KLAIPEDA - PALANGA - KLAIPEDA. MPalanga tour. You’ll visit the Botanic Garden, Birute‘s Hill and the Amber museum, housing 25,000 pieces of amber. Explore wooden architecture, walk iconic Palanga Sea Peer and have a free afternoon to enjoy the beach. Return to Klaipeda for overnight.DAY 7 Saturday KLAIPEDA - HILL OF CROSSES - VILNIUS. Morning departure to Vilnius with en route stop at the holy site of Catholic Pilgrimage – The Hill of Crosses. Afternoon arrival to Vilnius. Free time. Overnight. DAY 8 Sunday Private transfer to the airport. Departure.
Baltic Classic Tour - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia
Day 1 (Sunday) Destination: Arrival VilniusHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Lietuva 4* or similarOptional meals: At the hotel. Optional transfers: From Vilnius Airport to Hotel in VilniusDay 2 (Monday) Destination: Vilnius - KlaipedaHotel: Hotel National 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Vilnius Cathedral, Gediminas Tower, Peter and Paul Church, St. Anne’s Church, Old University, Gates of Dawn, TrakaiOptional meals: At the hotelDay 3 (Tuesday) Destination: KlaipedaHotel: Hotel National 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelOptional tours: Curonian Spit, Hill of Witches in Juodkrante, Nida, High Dunes, Thomas Mann's summerhouse. Optional meals: Lithuanian dinner at the Restaurant 19th Century or at the hotelDay 4 (Wednesday) Destination: Klaipeda - RigaHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Latvija 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Theatre Square, Aennchen von Tharau Fountain, Samogitia National Park, Lake Plateliai, Hill of CrossesOptional tours: Organ concert at the Dome Cathedral. Optional meals: At the hotel Day 5 (Thursday) Destination: RigaHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Latvija 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Riga Castle, Dome Cathedral, St. Peter’s Church, Swedish Gate, Three Brothers, Large and Small Guild House, Freedom MonumentOptional tours: Jurmala. Optional meals: Dinner at the Restaurant Forest or at the hotelDay 6 (Friday) Destination: Riga - TallinnHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Olympia 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: ParnuOptional meals: At the hotelDay 7 (Saturday) Destination: TallinnHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Olympia 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Toompea Castle, Dome Church, Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Town Hall, Great Guild HallOptional tours: Kadriorg Park, KUMU. Optional meals: Medieval dinner at the Restaurant Peppersack or at the hotelDay 8 (Sunday) Destination: Tallinn Departure. Breakfast: At the hotelOptional transfers: From Hotel in Tallinn to Tallinn Airport/Harbor
Hot Air Balloon Flight Over Klaipeda District
What to do in Klaipėda? Take a hot air balloon flight and see Lithuania from above! Have an extraordinary sightseeing adventure over the Old Town of Klaipėda, beautiful Kuršių marios or other highlights of our country. Just imagine yourself detaching from the ground and getting closer to the clouds... Insurance: Every passenger on board is insured by the special aviation insurance.Other information: It is strictly forbidden to drink alcoholic beverages immediately prior to and during a hot-air balloon flight. It is strictly forbidden to use sharp objects and objects made out of glass during the flight. Persons under 16 must be accompanied by an adult and are not allowed to take a flight alone. In addition, children who are shorter than 1.10 m are not permitted to fly.