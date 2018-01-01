Welcome to Nida
Natural beauty abounds here, and white-sand beaches are only a 2km walk away through hazy pine forests. To the south is the most impressive dune on the peninsula, Parnidis Dune (Parnidžio kopa), which has steps up to its 52m summit from where there are stunning views of rippling, untouched dunes stretching into Russia.
From the late 19th century a colony of artists drew inspiration from the area. Nida developed as a tourist resort and there were five hotels by the 1930s, when the German writer Thomas Mann (1875–1955) had a summer home built here. In 1965 French philosopher Jean Paul Sartre and companion Simone de Beauvoir were granted special permission by Khrushchev to spend five days on the dunes, and Lithuanian photographer Antanas Sutkus was allowed to shoot the pair in the sand.
Nida is 48km from Klaipėda and 3km from the Russian border; the town stretches for 2km, but its centre is at the southern end, behind the harbour.
Top experiences in Nida
Amazing hotels and hostels
Nida activities
10 Day Tour Across Lithuania All Inclusive
DAY 1 Arrival to Vilnius. Private transfer to the hotel in Vilnius Old Town. Free time.DAY 2 Morning tea/ coffee with the guide & group members. Today you will explore Vilnius: UNESCO listed Old Town with it‘s main historical and architectural monuments, Grand Duke Palace, Parliament & KGB museum. Surprises awaits in quirky neighbourhood of artists also known as Republic of Uzupis. The tour of mysterious Vilnius Cathedral‘s catacombs will reveal the story of Lithuanian Romeo & Juliet – Barbora Radvilaite and Zygimantas Augustas. DAY 3 Visit Trakai – the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, a majestic insular castle of 15th century. Have a relaxing sail at Galve lake and learn about local ethnic minority – karaites. Recently renovated Uzutrakis manor will provides a spectacular view to Trakai castle. In Kernave you will climb a 5 mound complex. Return to Vilnius for overnight.DAY 4 Travel to unique open air country life museum in Rumsiskes, depicting the 18-19th century architecture and the way of life of different ethnographic regions. Kaunas – second biggest city of Lithuania. See the Castle, wonderful churches, Town Hall square, Perkunas house & the longest bridge in the world. DAY 5 Along the most picturesque road of Lithuania you will visit Raudone and Panemune castles. Vente‘s Horn – a unique place at the Curonian Lagoon, one of the most important points for birds concentration in the Northern Europe. Short tour and overnight at Klaipeda – the only seaport of Lithuania.DAY 6 You will take a ferry and will travel to Curonian Spit – the pearl of Lithuania. In Juodkrante visit weather wane gallery & climb an authentic Hill of Witches, decorated with numerous wooden sculptures based on Lithuanian folk tales. In Nida you will see majestic seashore sand dunes, unique wooden architecture, neo-gothic church and old ethnographic cemetery. Trip to Klaipeda for overnight.DAY 7 Palanga tour. Visit the Botanic Garden, Birute‘s Hill and the Amber museum, housing 25000 pieces of amber. Kretinga museum & winter garden. Return to Palanga. Free time to enjoy resort life and beautiful sunset. DAY 8 Drive to Vilnius. En route stop at Cold War museum in Zemaitija National park. Come to underground missile silos labyrinth and get to know about the Cold War period, propaganda media strategies and life in the military base. Later proceed to the Hill of the Crosses. It is an expression of a spontaneous religiousness of people, and is a symbol not of grief and death but of Faith, Love and Sacrifice. Free afternoon in Vilnius.DAY 9 See the most interesting sights of Aukstaitija National park, the Switzerland of Lithuania. Learn how Lithuanian speciality – amazing tree- cake or Sakotis is being made. Try it yourself, taste it and get some for your family. Return to Vilnius. Farewell drink and snacks.DAY 10 Private transfer to the airport. Departure.
Baltic Classic Tour - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia
Day 1 (Sunday) Destination: Arrival VilniusHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Lietuva 4* or similarOptional meals: At the hotel. Optional transfers: From Vilnius Airport to Hotel in VilniusDay 2 (Monday) Destination: Vilnius - KlaipedaHotel: Hotel National 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Vilnius Cathedral, Gediminas Tower, Peter and Paul Church, St. Anne’s Church, Old University, Gates of Dawn, TrakaiOptional meals: At the hotelDay 3 (Tuesday) Destination: KlaipedaHotel: Hotel National 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelOptional tours: Curonian Spit, Hill of Witches in Juodkrante, Nida, High Dunes, Thomas Mann's summerhouse. Optional meals: Lithuanian dinner at the Restaurant 19th Century or at the hotelDay 4 (Wednesday) Destination: Klaipeda - RigaHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Latvija 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Theatre Square, Aennchen von Tharau Fountain, Samogitia National Park, Lake Plateliai, Hill of CrossesOptional tours: Organ concert at the Dome Cathedral. Optional meals: At the hotel Day 5 (Thursday) Destination: RigaHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Latvija 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Riga Castle, Dome Cathedral, St. Peter’s Church, Swedish Gate, Three Brothers, Large and Small Guild House, Freedom MonumentOptional tours: Jurmala. Optional meals: Dinner at the Restaurant Forest or at the hotelDay 6 (Friday) Destination: Riga - TallinnHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Olympia 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: ParnuOptional meals: At the hotelDay 7 (Saturday) Destination: TallinnHotel: Hotel Radisson Blu Olympia 4* or similarBreakfast: At the hotelBasic tours: Old Town, Toompea Castle, Dome Church, Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Town Hall, Great Guild HallOptional tours: Kadriorg Park, KUMU. Optional meals: Medieval dinner at the Restaurant Peppersack or at the hotelDay 8 (Sunday) Destination: Tallinn Departure. Breakfast: At the hotelOptional transfers: From Hotel in Tallinn to Tallinn Airport/Harbor
4 Days Wild Baltic Beaches Getaway
Day 1. Welcome to the port! We will take you from Vilnius to our 3rd largest city Klaipeda, which is a port as well. Expect to see beautiful Oldtown which once belonged to Germany and get our advices for dining and having a drink or few after we walk around the town. Day 2. Narrow piece of land of goodness. Ferry to Curonian Spit. Prepare for picturesque dunes, forests and tiny resort views that used to be fishermen villages. We will show the full authenticity of this narrow yet our favorite, peace of land. Make sure you will taste local smoked fish. We will stop and eat local dinner (fish) at local fishermans home! Day 3. The other side of lagoon and evening self-treat. This is a day to choose a half day trip to the Grey dunes or a boat trip to the other side of the lagoon (OPTIONAL), or take more time and enjoy the village of Nida Yourself. All three are good calls and it's up to you to choose. And to make it more memorable - hot SAUNA AT A BEACH will be warm and waiting for You in the evening. Sunset watching which is incredible! Day 4. Waving to the sea. Before we head back, we stop by the sea to have a little one last look at it. We will drive you from Nida to Vilnius.Optional extras (own expense, payable on arrival): DAY3 Boat trip to Vente (PRICE: 35€ pp) DAY3 Half-day trip to Grey dunes (PRICE: 15€ pp)
Self-Guided Cycling in Lithuania Coastline National Park (8 Days)
This is a private self guided cycling tour. The tour starts in Vilnius and ends in Vilnius with arrival and departure transfers. Cycling starts from Klaipeda and takes place between the days 3 and 7. Luggage will be transported by a private car or minivan between the accommodations. In case you want to start the tour from other location than Vilnius, inquire separately. Day 1. Arrival to Vilnius. Airport transfers to your hotel in Vilnius. Overnight in Vilnius. Day 2. Breakfast at the hotel in Vilnius. Transfer by a private car / minivan to Klaipeda. OPTIONAL walking tour in Klaipeda. Day 3. After breakfast cycling from Klaipeda to Palanga also known as the summer capital of Lithuania. OPTIONAL visit to Amber museum, exploring town and relaxing at the beach. In the evening transfer to Klaipeda. Overnight in Klaipeda. · Cycling during the day approx. 18 mi / 30 km Day 4. Breakfast in Klaipeda. In the morning taking ferry to Smiltyne. From Smiltyne cycling along picturesque bicycle trail through Curonian Spit. Stop in Juodkrante Cormorant colony and Hill of Witches, continuing cycling, stopping at the highest Vecekrugas dune. In the afternoon arrival to Nida. Overnight in Nida. · Cycling during the day approx 31 mi / 50 km Day 5. Breakfast in Nida. All day left for exploration of Nida and surroundings. Relax at the beach, discover the landmarks, visit Thomas Mann museum (OPTIONAL). Or use our recommendations to try the best smoked fish. In the evening OPTIONAL sauna on the beach. Overnight in Nida. · Cycling is optional and at your own pace during this day. Day 6. Breakfast in Nida. In the morning taking a ferry from Nida to Minija/Minge village. Cycling to Vente horn ornitology station, climb the lighthouse. Continue cycling along the other coast of Curonian lagoon. Reaching Deverna fshermen village. Transfer to Minge or Kintai for overnight stay at B&B. · Cycling during the day approx 21 mi / 35 km Day 7. Breakfast in Minge or Kintai. Cycling to Silute and Rusne. On the way visiting a unique Aukstumalos swamp nature trail with impressive landscapes and ï¬ora. Overnight in Silute / Rusne B&B or homestead. OPTIONAL services available (boat, kayak, fshing equipment rentals, etc depending on the homestead). · Cycling during the day approx 21 mi / 35 km Day 8. Breakfast in Silute / Rusne. Transfer to Vilnius.
Private Shore Excursion: Best of Klaipeda and Curonian Spit
Meet your professional tour guide outside the main port gate; departure is coordinated with your ship's arrival (usually between 8am - 11am). Board your private, air-conditioned vehicle for your guided tour through Klaipeda and the Curonian Spit nature preserve.Take a ferry to Curonian Spit, and begin with a visit to one of the oldest settlements on the Spit, the charming seaside resort of Juodkrante with its Amber Bay and many pleasing stone sculptures. Since prehistoric times people have lived on this elongated sand dune peninsula which separates the Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Threatened by the natural forces of wind and waves, its survival to the present day has been made possible only as a result of ceaseless human efforts to combat the erosion of the Spit.After exploring the sights of Juodkrante for approximately 1.5 hours, travel on to the Grey Dunes (sometimes called Dead Dunes). Walk along the fascinating area of wind-blown dunes and grassy, vegetation-covered sand hills and be impressed by the sheer scale of the landscape. In Nida, see some of the highest sand dunes in Europe including the famous 52 metre-high Parnidis Dune. If you’re a literature lover, you’ll enjoy the next stop, Thomas Mann Memorial Museum. The famous German author of Death in Venice and Dr Faustus had this house constructed in the town which he visited in 1930 and 1931. Next, head to the Mizgiriai Amber Gallery where you’ll learn all about amber, its uses, and its place in Lithuanian culture and history. Spend 2-3 hours covering these sights. Have time for lunch at a local cafe in Nilda (own expense). Return to Klaipėda, where you’ll make a photo-stop in the heart of Old Town, Theater Square. Outside the theater, see the Simon Dach fountain, built in honor of the German poet born in Klaipeda. The fountain portrays a young woman thought to be the subject of the poem 'Annehen von Tharau.' Learn about the old town of Klaipėda, street layout features, architecture, and history. During the 2-hour walking tour, see the small sculptures, which became Klaipėda's Old Town attraction for many years. See 'The Cat with the Face of a Gentleman,' and be sure to make a wish at the small gold statue of the 'Mysterious Mouse.' Learn why a chimney sweeper is located on the roof of one the Old town houses. Then see the only existing ravelin (a triangular fortification on a fortress) in Klaipėda, located on Jonas Hill. Hear the story of the city's fortifications and defense system.Enjoy some free time for relaxing self-exploration, shopping, or a coffee/beer break in one of the local cafes, if you choose. After eight hours you will be transported back to the cruise port. Please note, tour order may vary depending on traffic conditions and availability. Tour is not wheelchair accessible.
Baltic Adventure
Decades after the fall of communism, the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia remain a mystery to most travellers. We’re not complaining, though; more mystery means fewer crowds and an easier time getting to know these fantastic countries. Beginning in charming cobblestoned Vilnius and ending in beautiful Helsinki, this two-week trip gets to the very heart of the region. Get an up-close glimpse of Riga’s castles and art district, experience rural life in Estonia, and venture into the fortresses and medieval architecture of Tallinn before crossing to Finland by ferry. Make the Baltics your special travel secret.