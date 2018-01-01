Mt Teide and Masca Valley Tour in Tenerife

Leave your southern Tenerife hotel by air-conditioned coach, and travel to Teide National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site that surrounds Mt Teide, a volcano located at the heart of the island. One of Spain’s tallest volcanoes at roughly 12,198 feet (3,718 meters), Mt Teide makes for an impressive visit, and its views over the island are incredible.Gaze out of the window as you travel through Vilaflor, one of the highest villages in Spain. After traveling through the village’s winding streets, continue through the countryside — a region known for its rugged volcanic landscapes with lunar-like rock formations and sweeping stretches of volcanic soil. Head through La Orotava Valley and arrive in Icod de los Vinos, home to the island’s legendary dragon tree. While there are many dragon trees in Tenerife, the specimen in Icod de los Vinos is by far the largest — standing at 56 feet (17 meters) high — and also the oldest; many believe that the tree is more than 1,000 years old.Stop to stretch your legs and pose for photos by the impressive tree, and then continue by coach to visit two villages in the Masca countryside: Garachico and Masca. Partially destroyed by a volcanic eruption in the early 18th century, Garachico is known as one of the best vantage points to see the gorgeous rural landscape that typifies the Masca valley. Likewise, Masca enjoys spectacular scenery with dramatic rock formations and pretty houses stacked into the cliffs. Once a pirates’ hideaway, the village is home to some of Tenerife’s most breathtaking views, so have your camera ready as you explore. Use your free time in both villages to walk around, perhaps enjoy lunch (own expense) and soak up the sights. In the late afternoon, meet back up with your guide and travel back toward southern Tenerife, through the countryside of Santiago del Teide. If your tour takes place on a Wednesday, enjoy a stop at the Cliffs of Los Gigantes to soak up some more impressive views. Finally, finish your tour with a hotel drop-off in the early evening.