Ban Houay Houn

You'll know you've arrived in this village, 24km from Tat Lo, by the 'Katu Weavers' sign or the tourists gathered around the traditional community meeting hall. The women here weave cotton textiles using back-strap looms held taut with their feet. Bold patterns are added with white beads. While red and black are the Katu tribe's traditional colours, they now weave from the whole rainbow to match tourist demand.

Although this is certainly not a traditional village experience, and this type of weaving is done in many other villages, it's worth a stop since at least one woman comes to sell and weave daily so you can be sure of seeing it. There's no guarantee you'll have such luck elsewhere.