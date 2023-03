The Singkham Cave, where the famous Pra Singkham Buddha statue once rested, is 3.7km west of Ban Samakisai. In Samakisai ask 'Khor kajeh tham noy?' ('May I have the cave key please?') at the second hut south of the bridge. Then cross the bridge and take the second rough track west, just about passable by tuk-tuk or motorbike. This terminates at a collection of huts from which it's just three minutes' walk to the cave. Inside is a replica statue.