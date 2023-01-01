Tuyuk-Tör Petroglyphs

A collection of petroglyphs believed to be from the Bronze and Middle Ages stand just off the road up a valley about 32km east of the village of Köpurö-bazar. Depictions of warriors, chariots and various animals are the most accessible in the Talas region. Further up the valley is a grave stone said to belong to a wife of Chinggis (Genghis) Khan, whose armies reportedly passed through the valley. At the end of the valley is the small mountain lake Köl-Tör.

The road remains relatively passable to the small concrete bridge at the foot of the petroglyphs and a ways beyond, but deteriorates to an off-road track around 10km before the trailhead for Köl-Tör.