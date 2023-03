The largest of a string of 42 small lakes, Tulpar Köl stretches for nearly a kilometre in between the final small foothills and the first major ridge of the Trans-Alay range. Strolling the quiet lake shore or searching out the other 41 lakes nearby offers ever-changing angles on the peaks and glaciers leading towards Lenin far above. At 3500m, though, you may well run out of breath before you run out of lakes.