Long a favourite of local day-trippers, Kyrgyz-Ata National Park is slowly becoming popular with international travellers as well. Though just under 12 sq km, it packs in a diverse arrange of scenery along the valleys of the Mazar and Kara-Koi rivers and at only 40km from Osh makes an easy single-day or weekend visit.

Public transport runs from Osh to the village of Nookat, past the turnoff to Kyrgyz-Ata in the village of Chapaeva, but from there you'll have to find transport the last 28km to the park gate and beyond. Kyrgyz Pamir Tours runs an interesting day-trip option (1750som per person) that includes transport, lunch, a cultural show and demonstrations of national horse games.