Salkyn-Tör National Park

Naryn locals love to picnic at the foot of this national park just outside of the city, but head up the valley past the small collection of cabins and you may have lush forests all to yourself. Be prepared to cross the river several times as the valley rises gently uphill, and push past the last steep section of the 10km trail from the cabins to a small lake.

It's around 17km east of Naryn, off the highway at a large gateway. CBT can organise cars, guides, or horses; if you're hiking solo cross two bridges to start the hike up the valley – it begins on the west bank of the river.