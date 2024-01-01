Just off a relatively good road up the Chon-Kegeti Valley, these 20m falls are a popular picnic destination in the warmer months.
Kegeti Waterfall
Kyrgyzstan
2.9 MILES
This turquoise-hued glacial lake is one of the most beautiful in Chuy oblast, and the surrounding peaks and verdant pastures certainly don't do anything…
14.44 MILES
Burana is a popular side-trip when driving between Issyk-Köl and Bishkek. In the fields south of Tokmok, the Burana Tower is the 24m-high stump of a huge…
22.17 MILES
Herders from the Chuy Valley and beyond gather early on Sunday to sell livestock at this weekly market. Come early, as it's mostly wrapped up by 10am…
28.91 MILES
This memorial complex, the name of which means 'Grave of Our Fathers' in Kyrgyz, commemorates a mass grave in which the bodies of 137 local intelligentsia…
