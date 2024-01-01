Kegeti Waterfall

Kyrgyzstan

Just off a relatively good road up the Chon-Kegeti Valley, these 20m falls are a popular picnic destination in the warmer months.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kol-Tor Lake.

    Köl-Tör Lake

    2.9 MILES

    This turquoise-hued glacial lake is one of the most beautiful in Chuy oblast, and the surrounding peaks and verdant pastures certainly don't do anything…

  • Burana Tower

    Burana Tower

    14.44 MILES

    Burana is a popular side-trip when driving between Issyk-Köl and Bishkek. In the fields south of Tokmok, the Burana Tower is the 24m-high stump of a huge…

  • Tokmok Animal Bazaar

    Tokmok Animal Bazaar

    22.17 MILES

    Herders from the Chuy Valley and beyond gather early on Sunday to sell livestock at this weekly market. Come early, as it's mostly wrapped up by 10am…

  • Ata-Beyit Memorial Complex

    Ata-Beyit Memorial Complex

    28.91 MILES

    This memorial complex, the name of which means 'Grave of Our Fathers' in Kyrgyz, commemorates a mass grave in which the bodies of 137 local intelligentsia…

