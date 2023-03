A small red bridge towards the end of Boom Canyon (en route to Issyk-Köl) leads to the impressive desert landscapes and red-rock cliffs of Suluu-Terek. Pack lots of water in summer, as it gets quite hot and there's very little shade, but in winter the generally snow-free canyon makes an excellent alternative to a ski day.

Any transportation between Chuy and Issyk-Köl can drop you off here, though it may be slightly harder to find a ride back if minibuses are full.