Imam Sarakshi Mausoleum

Though the current mausoleum is a 2012 rebuild, it marks the remains of an important religious figure from the Fergana region. Historically known as Shams Al'Imma (Sun of the Leaders), Imam Al-Sarakshi was a leading member of the Hanafi school of Sunni Islam religious law. Al-Sarakshi was imprisoned in Uzgen for 14 years after criticising the legality of a local emir, during which time he recited his works and teachings from memory to dedicated students who collected and published them.

Sarakshi died in Uzgen in 1090, three years after his release from prison.