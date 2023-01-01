A string of souvenir stalls leads to this 23m waterfall. Though the falls themselves are only worth a quick look, you can escape the summer crowds by walking on for 15 minutes using the path that crosses the stream on a concrete plank-bridge immediately above. This zigzags up through a taster corner of walnut grove, then emerges on a higher riverbank with wonderful vistas of the Babash-Ata peaks. The distant view of the Long Waterfall from here is, frankly, perfectly enough for many visitors.

A quick pickup ride (or 25-minute walk) up the road leading east then north from Arslanbob's bazaar gets you here. To descend the stairway to its base costs 10som, but you can perch above the lip for free.