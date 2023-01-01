Above a hilly jailoo ringed by yurts, the larger Kolduk lake is backed by a craggy mountain gorge. Families that take residence here from May to September are insistent in their offers of fresh dairy products from the livestock that roam these hills – it's impolite to not at least take a small piece of bread dipped in kaimak (sweet cream).

For the smaller second lake, head 1½km along a rough track to the north from where the road descends to the main lake. Both are around 11km off the highway at a signed turn around 43km south of Gulcha, just north of the village of Kolduk (Колдык).