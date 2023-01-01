High Altitude Training Centre

As a source for world-class athletes, the town of Iten, 36km northeast of Eldoret and 2400m above sea level, has few peers. Over the past three decades, it (and the St Patrick's High School in particular) has produced a staggering number of world champions and Olympic medalists. These days, world-class athletes and runners on a pilgrimage converge on HATC, either to train or just hang out with the world's best.

Founded in 1999 by four-time world champion Lornah Kiplagat, the centre has a swimming pool, gym and, of course, running tracks. They welcome everyone from world-class athletes to recreational runners and they've coaches to suit all levels. Contact the centre to ask about the numerous packages on offer.