Rimoi National Reserve

Western Kenya

Rimoi cradles the southern half of Kerio Valley National Park. It can be accessed from Iten or Eldoret, and fairly easily from Lake Baringo 80km away if you have your own wheels. But they better be good ones; the roads inside the reserve are rough and better suited to the elephants and buffaloes than to rubber. Rangers can advise on suitable sites for wild camping.

1. High Altitude Training Centre

2.89 MILES

As a source for world-class athletes, the town of Iten, 36km northeast of Eldoret and 2400m above sea level, has few peers. Over the past three decades,…

2. Open-Air Fruit & Vegetable Market

20.59 MILES

The open-air fruit and vegetable market is a fun if rather odoriferous insight into the sort of markets where Kenyans do their weekly shopping, with not a…