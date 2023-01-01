Lake Bogoria National Reserve

Lake Bogoria is backed by the bleak Siracho Escarpment, and moss-green waves roll down its rocky, barren shores. A road that becomes a rough track (and then peters out entirely) runs along the lake’s western shore, which is where flamingos gather. About halfway along the lake, hot springs and geysers spew boiling fluids from the earth’s insides. If you’re here early in the morning, you may have the place to yourself.

While the isolated wooded area at the lake’s southern end is home to rarely seen leopards, klipspringers, gazelles, caracals and buffaloes, an increase in human activity means that the extravagantly horned greater kudu is increasingly elusive. You can explore on foot or bicycle. If you’d like a guide, enquire at Loboi Gate.