Set back in an evergreen river valley and studded with sharp rocks and screaming baboons, the white cataracts plummet over 74m. The dramatic experience of looking up at the falls as baboons pad over the surrounding cliffs is worth the drenching you get from the falls' spray. While the vicinity of the falls is generally safe (minus several overbearing vendors), there have been incidents of serious assaults, particularly of women, on the nearby treks.