These rock paintings, often featuring sun motifs, are both revered and feared by locals (which has hindered vandalism) and are thought to be the handiwork of the island’s earliest inhabitants, Bantu Pygmies from Uganda. The entry fee is used to help fund some very needy children at the local orphanage. The orphanage and the rock paintings are found near the settlement of Kakiimba, a 3km (KSh150) boda-boda (motorcycle taxi) ride from Sena, the island’s ‘capital’.