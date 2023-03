This sanctuary, home to zebras, impalas and other wildlife, once completely surrounded the town. Today it only covers a small patch of land around what's left of the Maralal Safari Lodge. The lodge closed down several years ago, but you can still drive into the sanctuary and animals still roam inside. It's not much, but if you really want to see impalas and won't be able to go to a proper reserve, then it is worth a quick visit.