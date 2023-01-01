At the very western edge of the Laikipia plateau, the Mugie Conservancy is a 200-sq-km private wildlife reserve. It's crawling with heavyweight animals – almost half of the ranch is given over to the 89-sq-km Mugie Sanctuary with big cats, elephants, Grevy’s zebras and endangered Jackson’s hartebeests. Even if you are not staying overnight, you can still enter the park as a day visitor.

Sadly there are no longer any rhinos – poaching forced the ranch to move the remaining 25 rhinos in 2012 to other sites around the country.