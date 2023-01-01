South Island National Park

Designated a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1997, this 39-sq-km purplish volcanic island is completely barren (minus some rock art) and uninhabited, apart from large populations of crocodiles, venomous snakes and feral goats. Spending the night at a special campsite (US$35), which is close to the main dock, makes for an even eerier trip. Visit the KWS headquarters to pay the entry fee and book a boat – boats can also be hired from Palm Shade Camp and Malabo Resort.

In calm weather a speedboat can reach the island in 30 minutes and circumnavigate it in another hour. If winds crop up, trip times can easily double. As speedboats are somewhat limited in number, you will probably end up in something much more sedate: reckon on a six-hour return trip, for which you will pay about KSh20,000 at a minimum.