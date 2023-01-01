Mt Kulal (2293m) dominates Lake Turkana’s eastern horizon and its forested volcanic flanks offer some serious hiking possibilities. This fertile lost world in the middle of the desert is home to some unique creatures, including the Mt Kulal chameleon, a beautiful lizard first recorded in only 2003.

No matter what the local guides tell you, trekking to the summit from Loyangalani in a day isn’t feasible. Plan on several days for a return trip. Guides (KSh1000 per day) and donkeys (KSh500 per day) to carry your gear can be hired in Loyangalani, or you can part with considerable sums of cash (KSh30,000 to KSh40,000) for a lift up Mt Kulal to the villages of Arapal or Gatab. From there you can head for the summit and spend a long day (eight to 10 hours) hiking back down to the base of the mountain.

If you pass by Arapal, be sure to whistle a tune at the singing wells where the Samburu gather water (and sing while doing so – hence the name).