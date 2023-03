This small building with a tiled turquoise dome is actually a replica of the 15th-century original (which was torn down in 1898). Rabigha-Sultan Begum was a great-granddaughter of Timur whose husband, Abylkayyr Khan, a 15th-century leader of the then-nomadic Uzbeks, put the finishing touches to the structure of the Yasaui Mausoleum's facade.

Viewing from the outside only.