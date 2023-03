A wooded park on Ybyraev, 700m east of Dostyk alany, is a reconstruction of this small but important medieval mausoleum. It houses cloth-covered sarcophagi and is an Islamic holy site; leave shoes outside. The Karakhan Mausoleum, originally built in the 12th century, contains the tomb of a revered Karakhanid potentate known as Karakhan or Aulie-Ata (Holy Father).