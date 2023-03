Having reopened in time for the 2017 Expo, this museum is a good introduction if you're looking to visit the Otyrar-Tobe ruins. Highlights here include archaeological finds from the settlements of Otyrar-Tobe, Altyn-Tobe and Kok-Mordan, from pottery to weaponry and adornments. Another room is dedicated to the scientist and philosopher, Al-Farabi, born here around AD 872.