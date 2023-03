This mausoleum is the tomb of an early mentor of Kozha Akhmed Yasaui, a religious mystic whose tomb should be visited before that of Yasaui in Turkestan, if you're a pilgrim. Much of the existing domed, brick building dates from 1907, though the tomb has been here since the 12th century.

Heed the rules of good tomb-side conduct and refrain from 'slaughtering at the tomb' and 'tightening fabric on trees'.