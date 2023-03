A path from the back of the Polyana Abylay Khana clearing, 6km south of Burabay, leads up 947m Mt Kokshetau, the highest peak in Burabay National Nature Park (about 1½ hours to the top). A few steps along the trail lead you to Abylai Khan's Throne - several rocks perched on a broad flat, one. Local lore suggests that if you walk around it seven times anticlockwise and then hug a pine tree, your wish will come true.