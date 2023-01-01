Some 55km north of Taushlik, this site is 7km past the Shakpak-Ata turning on the Taushik–Fort Shevchenko road. It consists of a necropolis – tomb of holy man Sultan Epe, considered the protector of sailors – that is rich in carvings, as well as an underground mosque, of similar age to Shakpak-Ata, comprising several rooms and low passages. You first reach the Kenty-Baba necropolis, 7km from the road. Sultan Epe is about 1km beyond, on the edge of a deep canyon.

Near the mosque and tomb you can drink from the well that's connected to a holy spring.