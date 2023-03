Take the Taushlik–Shevchenko road from Taushlik for 55km, then follow the turnoff towards Sultan Epe for 7km, and you reach the three towerlike buildings of Kenty Baba necropolis. One has tombs inside, accessible by a small entrance, near a shiraktas (fire stone), where sheep fat is burnt by the faithful as an offering. Look for the wonderful centuries-old carvings on the left tower, depicting hunters with bows on horseback and their various prey.