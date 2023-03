On the left, 600m past the end of the bridge that takes you south of the centre, across River Irtysh, is the sombre and impressive Stronger than Death Memorial erected in 2002 for victims of the nuclear tests. Designed by architect Shota Valikhanov, it has a marble centrepiece of a mother covering her child, while above billows a Polygon mushroom cloud, etched into a 30m-high black tombstone.