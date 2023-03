Displays at this regional museum run the gamut from prehistoric finds to some rare archaeological pieces, a collection of traditional Kazakh artefacts, the development of Semipalatinsk, local involvement in WWII and the tragedy of the Polygon. Founded in 1883, it claims to be the oldest museum in Kazakhstan. There's an appealing collection of balbals (stone carvings) outside. Tours in Kazakh/Russian are 300T.