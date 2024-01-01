Despite the surrounding desert, a semi-permanent water pool persists here in a depression surround by black lava stones. Its unmissable feature is the large pistachio tree – literally the only one for miles – that the Prophet Muhammad is said to have rested under when travelling between Damascus and Mecca.
Tree of Biqawiyya
Jordan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.32 MILES
For several millennia, the Qa’al Azraq (Azraq Basin) comprised a huge area of mudflats, pools and marshlands, which led to the establishment of Azraq as…
22.01 MILES
On the edge of dusty Azraq, this imposing fort is where TE Lawrence and Sharif Hussein bin Ali based themselves in the winter of 1917–18 during the Arab…
29.66 MILES
If you can find this little scrap of history near the Shaumari Wildlife Reserve, you deserve a medal! Once a robust and practical structure, built by the…
22.66 MILES
Built in the 4th century, the ‘Monastery of Caves’ is a purpose-built Roman fort that primarily served as a sentry post. Like its famous neighbour Umm Al…
12.9 MILES
This small Roman fort, built from basalt in the 3rd century over the ruins of a 1st-century Nabataean building, is between Azraq and Safawi. The small…
