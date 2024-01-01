Tree of Biqawiyya

Jordan

Despite the surrounding desert, a semi-permanent water pool persists here in a depression surround by black lava stones. Its unmissable feature is the large pistachio tree – literally the only one for miles – that the Prophet Muhammad is said to have rested under when travelling between Damascus and Mecca.

  • Boardwalk through Azraq Wetland Reserve, Jordan.

    Azraq Wetland Reserve

    24.32 MILES

    For several millennia, the Qa’al Azraq (Azraq Basin) comprised a huge area of mudflats, pools and marshlands, which led to the establishment of Azraq as…

  • Qasr Azraq in present-day eastern Jordan. It is located about 100 km east of Amman. Qasr Azraq is one of the desert castles in Jordan and is known as Qasr Al Azraq.; Shutterstock ID 300918770; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Content Asset; Full Product or Project name including edition: Jordan 2017

    Qasr Al Azraq

    22.01 MILES

    On the edge of dusty Azraq, this imposing fort is where TE Lawrence and Sharif Hussein bin Ali based themselves in the winter of 1917–18 during the Arab…

  • Qasr ‘Uweinid

    Qasr ‘Uweinid

    29.66 MILES

    If you can find this little scrap of history near the Shaumari Wildlife Reserve, you deserve a medal! Once a robust and practical structure, built by the…

  • Qasr Deir Al Kahf

    Qasr Deir Al Kahf

    22.66 MILES

    Built in the 4th century, the ‘Monastery of Caves’ is a purpose-built Roman fort that primarily served as a sentry post. Like its famous neighbour Umm Al…

  • Qasr Usaykim

    Qasr Usaykim

    12.9 MILES

    This small Roman fort, built from basalt in the 3rd century over the ruins of a 1st-century Nabataean building, is between Azraq and Safawi. The small…

