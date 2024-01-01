Southern Cross Center

Amami Islands

A short walk from the Ishini (石仁) bus stop, 3km southeast of Chabana, is a lookout that serves as a museum of Yoron-tō and Amami history and culture. Offering good views south to Okinawa, it celebrates the fact that Yoron-tō is the northernmost island in Japan from where the Southern Cross constellation can be seen.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Yoron Minzoku-mura

    Yoron Minzoku-mura

    2.14 MILES

    At the island's southeastern tip, the excellent Yoron Minzoku-mura is a collection of traditional thatch-roofed island dwellings and storehouses that…

  • Oganeku-kaigan

    Oganeku-kaigan

    1.58 MILES

    The popular Oganeku-kaigan is Yoron-tō's best beach, located on the eastern side of the island. About 500m offshore from here lies Yurigahama (百合ヶ浜), a…

  • Shōryū-dō

    Shōryū-dō

    22.9 MILES

    On the southwest slopes of Ōyama (the mountain at the west end of the island), you will find this brilliant limestone cave with 600m of walkways, disco…

  • Terasaki-kaigan

    Terasaki-kaigan

    1.3 MILES

    On the northeast coast, Terasaki-kaigan represents the archetypical Amami beach, with its white sand, rocky outcrops and aquamarine water.

  • Tamina-misaki

    Tamina-misaki

    25.36 MILES

    This cape, at the northwest tip of the island, has ancient coral that has been upthrust to form a 40m cliff.

  • Wanjo Beach

    Wanjo Beach

    27.85 MILES

    A peaceful spot for a picnic, especially on your way to or from the airport, this beach is a bit on the slim side but is a nice stretch of Okinoerabu's…

  • Maehama-kaigan

    Maehama-kaigan

    2.03 MILES

    This is a remote-feeling slice of beach on the southeast coast, hemmed in by concrete breakwaters.

