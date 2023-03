The popular Oganeku-kaigan is Yoron-tō's best beach, located on the eastern side of the island. About 500m offshore from here lies Yurigahama (百合ヶ浜), a stunning stretch of white sand that disappears completely at high tide and is rich with star sand, where each microscopic granule is in the form of star. Boats (¥2000 return) ferry visitors between the two beaches.