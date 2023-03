This pretty garden occupying an area of around 40,000 sq metres was established privately in 1975 on Lake Nakaumi's Daikonshima Island, between Matsue and Sakaiminato. It's best known for its peonies, but there are also rock gardens, water features and plenty of traditional Japanese elements to enjoy. Catch an Ichibata bus from JR Matsue Station (¥470, 25 minutes) to reach the island, which is connected to the mainland by road.