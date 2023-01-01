Tōhoku’s finest Zen temple, Zuigan-ji was established in AD 828. The present buildings were constructed in 1606 by Date Masamune to serve as a family temple and the Hondo (main hall) has been beautifully restored to its former glory. Visitors pass by a series of dark-wood chambers illuminated by golden doors painted with exquisite images of flora and fauna. Nearby the excellent Seiryūden (temple museum) has a number of well-preserved relics from the Date family, including national treasures.

The temple is 500m north of Matsushima-kaigan Station.