Hiyori-yama Kōen

In the hills above Ishinomaki, 56m above sea level, this beautiful park stands on the site of the former Ishinomaki castle. Offering sweeping views over the city, it's a wonderful spot to relax. The park's 400 cherry-blossom trees bloom from mid-April. On a more sombre note, it's also the best vantage point to comprehend the scale of the 2011 tsunami's destruction.