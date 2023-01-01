Kitayamazaki Cliffs

Jagged, green-fringed cliffs plunge into the deep-blue Pacific Ocean along this 8km stretch of coastline known as the Kitayamazaki coast. Stunning in every season, whether shrouded in mist or bathed in sun, the cliffs have long drawn domestic tourists to this scenic region. Walking tracks meander through pine forests to various observation points; more serious walkers can use this as a starting point for a section of the Michinoku Coastal Trail.

The cliffs are a one-hour drive from Miyako. On public transport, take the Sanriku Railway to Tanohata (¥990, 45 minutes), from where buses depart for the cliffs (¥800, 20 minutes, hourly).