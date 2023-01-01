Postcard-perfect Jodogahama ('pure land beach') sits on a sheltered inlet surrounded by jagged white-stone outcrops backed by deep-green pines. Walking tracks wend their way around the bay, while the beach itself has crystal-clear water perfect for peaceful bathing. Domestic tourists flock to the area in summer, when paddle boats are available for hire. To fully appreciate the seascape, take a short cruise to the nearby Blue Cave (¥1500, 20 minutes), departing from the pier below the visitor centre.

Buses run between Miyako Station and the visitor centre (¥180, 15 minutes, at least hourly), from where it's a 10-minute walk to the beach.