In 1890 the Turkish ship Ertuğrul, returning from a diplomatic mission between the Ottoman and Japanese empires, sunk off the rocky coast of Kii – a notorious spot for shipwrecks. Locals quickly mobilised to help the few survivors, an act that has rippled through Turkish-Japanese relations to this day. The Turkish Memorial Museum recounts all of this, with detailed text (in Japanese, English and Turkish) and artefacts.

From the museum it's a five-minute walk to the end of the cape, where the Kashino-zaki Lighthouse offers views over the coast.

If you're also visiting the Japan–US Memorial Museum, purchase a combined ticket (adult/child ¥600/300).